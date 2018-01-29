Hattiesburg man charged with rape

Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with one count of rape Monday morning. Dale Chickaway is in the Forrest County Regional Jail with no bond at this time.

According to the police department, officers went out to the 200 block of Broadway Drive after a call about a disturbance. Responding officers reported they spoke with a female who said Chickaway sexually assaulted her.

Chickaway was arrested after further investigation.

Hattiesburg police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.

