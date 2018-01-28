MS school district bans paddling after teacher dragged student by hair

A Mississippi Delta school district is banning corporal punishment after a scandal over a teacher who dragged a student by the hair.



The Greenville school board voted Tuesday to immediately forbid corporal punishment.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports the change came even though a survey showed three quarters of parents and employees favored the continued use of spanking or paddling.



Superintendent Janice Page-Johnson originally asked the board to change the policy to only allow administrators to paddle students.



The school board fired Superintendent Leeson Taylor in 2016 after a video emerged of a teacher dragging a special education student by the hair across the gym floor of Greenville High School.



Federal data show 5 percent of Mississippi students were paddled in 2013-14, the highest percentage of any state allowing corporal punishment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)