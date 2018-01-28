MS school district bans paddling after teacher dragged student by hair

For four years, Southern Miss fans have known No. 25 as Ito Smith. The running back was often called “The Judge,” laying down the law on the football field. While USM fans have grown accustomed to hearing, ‘Touchdown Ito,’ some might be interested to learn that his given name is Romerius Dejuante Smith.More >>
For four years, Southern Miss fans have known No. 25 as Ito Smith. The running back was often called “The Judge,” laying down the law on the football field. While USM fans have grown accustomed to hearing, ‘Touchdown Ito,’ some might be interested to learn that his given name is Romerius Dejuante Smith.More >>
A volunteer firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after a mask failure while fighting a house fire Sunday afternoon in Marion County.More >>
A volunteer firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after a mask failure while fighting a house fire Sunday afternoon in Marion County.More >>
Investigators in Wayne County uncovered an apparent dog fighting ring in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>
Investigators in Wayne County uncovered an apparent dog fighting ring in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>