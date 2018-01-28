Sacred Heart baseball coach dies after battle with cancer

Longtime Sacred Heart baseball coach Larry Mixon passed away Sunday morning after his second battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.

“His legacy here will never be forgotten,” said Sacred Heart assistant baseball coach Matt O’Keefe. “It was difficult, still difficult to fathom that he’s gone. He’s in a better place now, no longer in pain. He battled it though. He was a battler. He beat it the first time, and we were hopeful he would beat it the second time, but he’s in a better place now."

A Hattiesburg High graduate, Mixon played baseball at William Carey under coach Bobby Halford.

Over the past eight years, Mixon led the Crusaders to three division titles and the school’s first playoff win in 2014.

“When he inherited the program, we had no facilities, no bats, no balls, no nothing,” O’Keefe said. “Now, we have a beautiful baseball facility, beautiful athletic complex, indoor hitting facility. For a 1A school to say that, it’s quite a testimony to him and what he did for the program here with some other supporters. Larry being here, he is the heart and soul of the baseball program at Sacred Heart. He will definitely be missed but never be forgotten.”

