Blood-covered dog fighting ring uncovered in Wayne Co.

Investigators in Wayne County uncovered an apparent dog fighting ring in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the sheriff’s department received a call about possible dog fighting in the area around 3 p.m.

A deputy and an agent with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the call and discovered a gruesome scene.

Ashley said the investigators found a dog fighting ring made of wood and carpet.

A video Ashley took at the scene shows the ring is covered in blood, and a badly injured dog was lying inside. That dog had to be euthanized, Ashley said.

The video also shows more dogs chained up near the ring, which was destroyed by the sheriff’s department.

According to Ashley, no arrests have been made, but investigators are following leads to track down suspects. Ashley is not revealing the exact location of the ring at this time.

