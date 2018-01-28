Firefighter injured while battling blaze in Marion Co.

Investigators say the flames sparked in the kitchen and spread throughout the house. (Photo source: Dewayne Stucky, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Station)

A volunteer firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after a mask failure while fighting a house fire Sunday afternoon in Marion County.

First responders were called to the scene on Dry Branch Road just after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say the flames sparked in the kitchen and spread to the living room. They are still investigating what exactly ignited the fire.

Officials say one person was home when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape with minor injuries.

We’re told the firefighter who was injured was treated at the scene and is in stable condition.

According to officials, this is not the first time firefighters have had complications with the masks, which are more than 17 years old, but this was the first time a firefighter was injured because of a failure.

The fire was worked by the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Station and the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Station.

