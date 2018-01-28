2 seriously injured in I-59 crash

Two people are fighting for their lives after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near the Ellisville exit.

Ellisville police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes Sunday afternoon. A witness tells us traffic on the interstate was backed up for more than an hour because of the crash.

Police said two people were critically injured in the crash, and another person was unharmed and released at the scene.

The two who were seriously injured were first taken to South Central Regional Medical Center but were later transferred to Forrest General. They are still hospitalized in critical condition, police say.

The crash is being investigated by the Ellisville Police Department.

