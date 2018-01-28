2 seriously injured in I-59 crash

A volunteer firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after a mask failure while fighting a house fire Sunday afternoon in Marion County.More >>
Investigators in Wayne County uncovered an apparent dog fighting ring in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>
Longtime Sacred Heart baseball coach Larry Mixon passed away Sunday morning after his second battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Two people are fighting for their lives after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near the Ellisville exit.More >>
