Ito Smith takes advantage of Senior Bowl appearance

The South routed the North 45-16 in Saturday’s rainy Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL. Southern Miss running back Ito Smith was the only Golden Eagle invited to the annual contest.

The purpose of the Senior Bowl is to give top college players from across the country one last chance to impress scouts representing teams from the National Football League.

While Smith was not a featured back, he did take advantage of his time on the field, ending the game with nine carries for 35 yards and a two-point conversion.

Smith admits he is an undersized running back for the NFL at 5-foot-9, 201 pounds, but that doesn’t diminish the will he feels in his heart to compete and win.

The South wins 45-16...here is Ito Smith after the game (excuse the loud fans) pic.twitter.com/hhVbudTF0K — Jonathan Marshall (@Jon_Marshall3) January 27, 2018

Smith told us after the game he was happy to have played in front of a hometown crowd. He is a graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, which sits less than two miles from Ladd-Peebles.

It appeared Smith even had his own private cheering section in the stands, filled with friends and family members wearing personalized T-shirts to show their support.

