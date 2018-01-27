Phone scam targeting Hattiesburg area

Late Friday night, Mexican authorities called off the search for a woman who went overboard during a cruise on the Carnival Triumph last Sunday.More >>
Funeral services were held Saturday for longtime Hattiesburg civil rights leader Peggy Jean Connor. She died Jan. 13 at the age of 85.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg is warning residents of a phone scam working its way through the area. According to the city, the calls are coming from a phone number with a 601 area code.More >>
Mississippians could soon be able to drive through dry counties with booze in the trunk without fear of arrest.More >>
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David RuthMore >>
