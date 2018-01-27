Phone scam targeting Hattiesburg area

The City of Hattiesburg is warning residents of a phone scam working its way through the area.

The caller tells potential victims they have outstanding warrants through the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the fines can be paid at a Walgreens kiosk.

The city says the caller sounds convincing and official, but warns residents not to fall for the scam.

If you get a call that matches this description, please call 601-545-4910 to make a report.

