Phone scam targeting Hattiesburg area

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg is warning residents of a phone scam working its way through the area. According to the city, the calls are coming from a phone number with a 601 area code.

The caller tells potential victims they have outstanding warrants through the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the fines can be paid at a Walgreens kiosk.

The city says the caller sounds convincing and official, but warns residents not to fall for the scam.

If you get a call that matches this description, please call 601-545-4910 to make a report.

