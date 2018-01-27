Sisters of Robin Roberts speak at PRCC Women's Health Symposium

Sally-Ann Roberts (left) greets attendees at the 12th annual Women's Health Symposium at PRCC Saturday. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hundreds of women gathered at Pearl River Community College on Saturday for an annual conference on women's health issues.

They also heard some inspiring words from the sisters of "Good Morning America" co-host and breast cancer survivor Robin Roberts.

"What I wanted to do is share my experience as a stem cell donor for my sister Robin," said Sally-Ann Roberts, who spoke at the 12th annual Women's Health Symposium.

Sally-Ann's sister, Dorothy, joined her in speaking at the event.

"We just want to inspire and encourage people to know that everyone is important, and everyone can make a difference in the life of someone else," Sally-Ann added.

Robin, who worked at WDAM-TV in the early 1980s, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. Sally-Ann was her bone marrow donor.

Sally-Ann also worked at WDAM-TV in the late 1970s and has been an anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans for 40 years. She is retiring in February.

Nearly 500 women attended the symposium at PRCC. It featured a panel of health care professionals who spoke about stress management, nutrition and other issues.

It also included a health fair with a variety of free health screenings and an art walk.

