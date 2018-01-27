Funeral services held for civil rights leader Peggy J. Connor

Funeral services were held Saturday for longtime Hattiesburg civil rights leader Peggy Jean Connor. (Photo source: WDAM)

Funeral services were held Saturday for longtime Hattiesburg civil rights leader Peggy Jean Connor. She died Jan. 13 at the age of 85.

Services were held at 1 p.m. at Zion Chapel AME Church.

Connor was state secretary of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and treasurer of the Council of Federated Organizations' Hattiesburg Project.

Connor will be buried at Hattiesburg's Forrest Lawn Cemetery.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.

