Carrying booze could soon be OK in dry MS counties

Only six Mississippi counties allow no beer or alcohol sales anywhere, but many other counties are patchworks of wet and dry areas.

Mississippians could soon be able to drive through dry counties with booze in the trunk without fear of arrest.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday sent House Bill 192 to the full House for more debate.

The measure says people could carry alcohol, wine and beer through dry areas on a state or federal highway if the containers are unopened.

Right now, people can be charged for possessing alcohol in a dry county. Such charges can be aimed at bootleggers, or bolster other charges against someone an officer is arresting.

Only six Mississippi counties allow no beer or alcohol sales anywhere, but many other counties are patchworks of wet and dry areas.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Richard Bennett, a Long Beach Republican, would take effect July 1.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)