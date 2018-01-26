Palazzo unsure about Trump proposal on immigration

President Trump has a new proposal on illegal immigration that would give nearly two million illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship in exchange for billions of dollars for a border wall.

President Trump will send the plan to Capitol Hill.

It would provide a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million "Dreamers."

Those are young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The President also wants roughly $25 billion for a border wall and another $5 billion for additional border security.

Congressman Steven Palazzo isn't sold on the idea and is cautious about any plan that includes amnesty for Illegal immigrants.

"I don't want to even talk about the path to citizenship until they can prove to me and the people here in the 4th Congressional District that we're going to secure our border once and for all and we're going to take care of Americans first," Palazzo said.

Palazzo was in Hattiesburg Friday to present three Vietnam War veterans with first edition copies of a book honoring the soldiers who served in that war.

