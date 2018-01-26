Pearl River Valley Opportunity offers onsite tax preparation

Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)

The Pearl River Valley Opportunity office in Columbia celebrated National Earned Income Credit Awareness Day by offering onsite tax preparation all day Friday.

The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PRVO location at 756 US 98 West in Columbia. The goal was to increase eligibility awareness of refundable credits that many people miss claiming or get incorrect.

The IRS estimates four of five eligible taxpayers claim and get the EITC. The EITC combined with the Child Tax Credit can be a financial boost for working people and the local economy by greatly reducing poverty for working families. These working family credits lifted an estimated 9.4 million people out of poverty, including 5 million or more than half of them children.

Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning on Jan. 29, the first day the IRS will begin accepting returns, as part of the Mayor's Financial Education Initiative.

You can view site locations and additional information below or by calling Maxine Coleman at the City of Hattiesburg at 601-554-1005.

