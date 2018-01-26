Lamar Co. Supervisors hold budget work session

According to budget projections for the county, at the end of the 2018 fiscal year, the general fund should contain roughly $1.3 million. (Photo source: WDAM)

“The state of the budget for Lamar County is very secure,” said District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle.

Supervisors held their budget work session Thursday morning, reviewing three points on an agenda:

Receive and enter notice of work session meeting Discussion: Purchase of fully automated side-arm garbage truck Discussion: County budget

According to budget projections for the county, at the end of the 2018 fiscal year, the general fund should contain roughly $2.6 million.

“Like many counties and municipalities, we’re starting to have to tighten down on our general fund, and we’ve known that for a couple of years now and we’re taking steps to do that,” Carlisle said.

District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucus raised multiple concerns regarding the budget and other concerns against the automated side-arm garbage truck that will be purchased.

Another point, which supervisors are hopeful of, is the moving of $1 million from excess sanitation funds to the general fund, which could leave them ending the year with even more.

Carlisle said with that and even tightening the purse strings they can have even more carry over headed into Fiscal Year 2019.

“It’s going to really beef up our general fund, we feel very confident with our current general fund and the carry over that we’re expected to have going in to Fiscal Year 19," said Carlisle. "As we start to work Fiscal Year 19, we’ll zero more down on it, just to make sure we have a healthy carry over."

During the board meeting, supervisors praised not raising the millage in the county in nearly 18 years.

They also believe that the automation of the sanitation department can be done without raising millage for the county. One of the biggest benefits it brings is safety, according to Carlisle.

“It can bring, mostly in my eyes and I think a couple of more supervisor’s eyes, it brings an element of safety,” Carlisle said.

In the past, there have been incidents that have injured “truck hoppers,” which are the people that ride on the back of current county garbage trucks, and one thing supervisors are pushing to get rid of in the long run.

“Do they (automated trucks) cost more money? A little bit, but what kind of value can you put on someone’s life or health,” said Carlisle. “The cans have been ordered, and the first truck is very, very close to being ordered, and we will try it on one route. I look for it to be an overwhelming success.”

