Hattiesburg to celebrate Black History Month with soul food event

Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot. It’s a way to celebrate Black history month through food and fellowship. 

“We're excited about this celebration of soul food," Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. "It’s the second year we’ve done this at the train depot."

It's one of over 25 events for the celebration of Black History Month being held in the city, and Barker said people are encouraged to come out and to bring one of their favorite dishes.

"The best part of Hattiesburg is the diversity," Barker said. "The mix of cultures, talent, the ability to live in the community together and really celebrate each other’s heritage."

During the celebration, there will be a best soul food competition with three categories, including collard greens, mac & cheese and cornbread.

“We are excited about this event," Barker said. "I’m excited about all of the events we are going to have during Black History Month, and we encourage residents and visitors to really come in and take part of all the experience.”

