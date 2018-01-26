African American Military History Museum to hold 'Story Time wit - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

African American Military History Museum to hold 'Story Time with a Soldier" for Black History Month

Teachers can register by calling the museum at 601-450-1942. (Photo source: WDAM) Teachers can register by calling the museum at 601-450-1942. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg will have its share of events to celebrate Black History Month, including story time with a soldier during each Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"This is an event where teachers and educators in the community, if they would like to reserve that time slot, to have their students read to by a soldier," said Shuntasia Coleman, who is the programs and engagement coordinator at the museum.

Teachers can register by calling the museum at 601-450-1942.

The museum recently kicked off an event called the “War in Print” and has several items on display that recount events that happened at the museum during that era.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Lamar Co. Supervisors hold budget work session

    Friday, January 26 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-01-26 23:00:47 GMT
    The Lamar County Board of Supervisors held a work session to go over the current state of the 2018 budget. (Photo source: WDAM)The Lamar County Board of Supervisors held a work session to go over the current state of the 2018 budget. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Lamar County Board of Supervisors held a work session to go over the current state of the 2018 budget. “The state of the budget for Lamar County is very secure,” said District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle. Supervisors held their budget work session Thursday morning, reviewing three points on an agenda: Receive and enter notice of work session meeting Discussion: Purchase of fully automated side-arm garbage truck Discussion: County budget According t...More >>
  • Sheriff: Arson cause of fire that destroyed Wayne Co. church

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-01-26 21:37:30 GMT
    Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson. (Photo source: WDAM)Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson.

  • Hattiesburg to celebrate Black History Month with soul food event

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:35 PM EST2018-01-26 21:35:17 GMT
    Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot. (Photo source: WDAM)Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot. 

    Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot. 

