African American Military History Museum to hold 'Story Time with a Soldier" for Black History Month

The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg will have its share of events to celebrate Black History Month, including story time with a soldier during each Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"This is an event where teachers and educators in the community, if they would like to reserve that time slot, to have their students read to by a soldier," said Shuntasia Coleman, who is the programs and engagement coordinator at the museum.

Teachers can register by calling the museum at 601-450-1942.

The museum recently kicked off an event called the “War in Print” and has several items on display that recount events that happened at the museum during that era.

