City explains cause of discolored water in parts of Hattiesburg

WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja tweeted about the water situation inside his home Friday morning. (Photo source: WDAM) WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja tweeted about the water situation inside his home Friday morning. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

People living in one part of Hattiesburg could be seeing discolored water and rust coming out of their faucets.

The city said public works crews have been repairing water lines at North 20th Avenue and North 23rd Avenue and have also been flushing fire hydrants in that area.

That’s what’s causing the discolored water to appear, the city said.

WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja tweeted about the water situation inside his home Friday morning.

“We understand the inconvenience of a situation like this, and our crews are working expeditiously to alleviate the problem,” said a statement from the city.

If you’re experiencing this, the city says to run all water inside your home for about 15 minutes or until the running water clears up.

To report any issues, please call the city’s Action Line at 601-545-4500.

