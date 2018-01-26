William Carey women's tennis ranked 6th in NAIA coaches' poll - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey women's tennis ranked 6th in NAIA coaches' poll

The William Carey University women's tennis team ranked sixth in the NAIA Preseason Coaches' Top 25 poll released earlier this week. 

Last year the Crusaders advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Tournament after winning the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, finishing the season at 21-4, according to WCU Sports Information Director Chris Johnson. 

Carey was ranked first in the SSAC Preseason Coaches' poll and opens the season in Mobile on Feb. 15 against Middle Georgia State. You can view the Crusaders full schedule at careyathletics.com

You can view the full NAIA Preseason Coaches' poll at www.naia.org.

