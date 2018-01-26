William Carey men's tennis ranked 7th in NAIA coaches' poll

William Carey University's men's tennis team ranked seventh in the NAIA Preseason Coaches' Top 25 poll released earlier this week. (Photo source: WDAM archive)

William Carey University's men's tennis team ranked seventh in the NAIA Preseason Coaches' Top 25 poll released earlier this week.

The Crusaders won the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship and made it to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Tournament, finishing the season at 18-6, according to WCU Sports Information Director Chris Johnson.

SSAC Player of the Year Vladyslav Ladygin returns for Carey, as well as SSAC Freshman of the Year Hugo Robuchon. Carey was ranked first in the SSAC Coaches' Preason poll.

Carey will open the 2018 season on Feb. 15 against Middle Georgia State in Mobile. You can view WCU's full schedule at www.careyathletics.com.

You can view the full NAIA preseason rankings at www.naia.org.

