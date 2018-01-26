Palazzo gives commemorative books to three Pine Belt Vietnam veterans

Rep. Steven Palazzo poses for a photo with Vietnam War veterans (from left) Billy F. Perkins, William McBride and Francis Garrett. Photo credit WDAM.

Three Pine Belt Vietnam War veterans received a special gift Friday from Congressman Steven Palazzo.

He gave Navy veteran Francis Garrett, Army veteran William McBride, and Marine Corps veteran Billy Perkins a first edition copy of the book, "A Time to Honor" at Hattiesburg VFW Post 3036.

The book commemorates the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Vietnam War.

It includes stories representing all states and all branches of service.

"This is just a small little way to give back and to say hey, we appreciate you for your service, for your honor and for your commitment and that of your families and so today, we presented three books to a soldier, a sailor and a Marine," Palazzo said.

"It's unique and it's important to me, it's important to me and my family," said Francis Garrett, who is a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.

The Naval Historical Foundation, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and the Library of Congress Veterans History Project collaborated to produce the book.

