Forrest County schools to build safe rooms with FEMA grant

The Mississippi Firefighter Association says that if the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program (RFTAAP) isn’t renewed soon, insurance rates will continue to rise. The RFTAAP was put in place in 1995 to help assist fire departments with funding, however, the Mississippi legislature hasn’t fully funded the grant in the past 3 years.More >>
The Lamar County Board of Supervisors held a work session to go over the current state of the 2018 budget. “The state of the budget for Lamar County is very secure,” said District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle. Supervisors held their budget work session Thursday morning, reviewing three points on an agenda: Receive and enter notice of work session meeting Discussion: Purchase of fully automated side-arm garbage truck Discussion: County budget According t...More >>
President Trump has a new proposal on illegal immigration that would give nearly two million illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship in exchange for billions of dollars for a border wall. President Trump will send the plan to Capitol Hill. It would provide a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million "Dreamers." Those are young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The President also wants roughly $25 bill...More >>
Students in Forrest County will soon have a safe place to head to if severe weather strikes during the school day thanks to funding from FEMA.More >>
