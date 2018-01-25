Brush fire burns 8 acres in Lamar County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Brush fire burns 8 acres in Lamar County

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Eight acres were charred, and it was caused by a debris burn that escaped control around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. (Photo source: WDAM) Eight acres were charred, and it was caused by a debris burn that escaped control around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. (Photo source: WDAM)
SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) -

Lamar County volunteer firefighter sand the Mississippi Foresty Commission put out a massive brush fire on WPA Road in Sumrall.

Eight acres were charred, and it was caused by a debris burn that escaped control around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. 

Crews are still working to put out hot spots, though the fire is 100 percent contained. 

The fire got so close to neighboring structures that a storage shed with machinery had some items damaged and others destroyed. Five buildings were threatened, and it took  crews over an hour to get the fire under control.  No injuries were reported. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

