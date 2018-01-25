Shelby's 177th hosts 'Celebration of Service' for retiring soldi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Shelby's 177th hosts 'Celebration of Service' for retiring soldiers

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The 177th Armored Brigade hosted a "Celebration of Service" Thursday for five soldiers who are retiring from the Army. Photo credit WDAM. The 177th Armored Brigade hosted a "Celebration of Service" Thursday for five soldiers who are retiring from the Army. Photo credit WDAM.
CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) -

A large training unit at Camp Shelby said farewell to five retiring Army soldiers Thursday afternoon.   

They were honored during a "Celebration of Service," hosted by the 177th Armored Brigade. 

Similar ceremonies are held quarterly to show appreciation for soldiers who are leaving the military. 

Each of the retirees served at least 20 years.    

"These soldiers have dedicated most of their adult life in the uniform in a profession that less than one percent serve in, so it's our responsibility and our honor to be able to recognize and honor that commitment and service in a ceremony like this," said Col. Jack E. Vantress, commander of the 177th Armored Brigade. 

Retiring soldiers included Chief Warrant Officer Two Richard A. Bellamy, Jr., Master Sergeant Romeo F. Acker, Sergeant First Class Justin L. Pierce, Sergeant First Class Graylen R. George and Staff Sergeant Eliezer Cestero-Morales.   

    In the last five years, there have been more than 800 weapons reported stolen in the City of Hattiesburg. Some of those weapons have been linked to murders and other violent crimes in the Hub City, as well as other places around the country. “A criminal thinks very maliciously, and they don’t want something that will tie them back to a crime,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore. “So of course, they are going to take the opportunity to steal...

    Law enforcement from several counties in the Pine Belt came together at the Columbia Police Department to discuss and compare recent unsolved armed robberies. Representatives from Marion, Jones, Lawrence, Pike, Simpson, and Jeff-Davis county attended the meeting. Captain Rita Pickering with the Columbia Police Department says she feels that several of the crimes are possibly related.

