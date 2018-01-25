Shelby's 177th hosts 'Celebration of Service' for retiring soldiers

The 177th Armored Brigade hosted a "Celebration of Service" Thursday for five soldiers who are retiring from the Army. Photo credit WDAM.

A large training unit at Camp Shelby said farewell to five retiring Army soldiers Thursday afternoon.

They were honored during a "Celebration of Service," hosted by the 177th Armored Brigade.

Similar ceremonies are held quarterly to show appreciation for soldiers who are leaving the military.

Each of the retirees served at least 20 years.

"These soldiers have dedicated most of their adult life in the uniform in a profession that less than one percent serve in, so it's our responsibility and our honor to be able to recognize and honor that commitment and service in a ceremony like this," said Col. Jack E. Vantress, commander of the 177th Armored Brigade.

Retiring soldiers included Chief Warrant Officer Two Richard A. Bellamy, Jr., Master Sergeant Romeo F. Acker, Sergeant First Class Justin L. Pierce, Sergeant First Class Graylen R. George and Staff Sergeant Eliezer Cestero-Morales.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.