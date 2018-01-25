Columbia man charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old

Nathan Lowery, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of statutory rape, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

A Columbia man is behind bars in Lamar County on a statutory rape charge.

Nathan Lowery, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of statutory rape, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“It involved a 14-year-old girl that he met online,” said Rigel. “The incident that he was charged with happened in November, during the week of Thanksgiving, at her home in Lamar County.”

Rigel said his bond was set at $15,000 during his initial appearance.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Rigel.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.