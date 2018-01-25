Sheriff: Arson cause of fire that destroyed Wayne Co. church - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sheriff: Arson cause of fire that destroyed Wayne Co. church

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson. (Photo source: WDAM) Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson. (Photo source: WDAM)
The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. (Photo source: WDAM) The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. (Photo source: WDAM)
According to Ashley, the church on Dew Mills Road had been around for at least 80 years (Photo source: WDAM) According to Ashley, the church on Dew Mills Road had been around for at least 80 years (Photo source: WDAM)
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson.

Ashley said how the fire was started is still under investigation, but he did point out the building did not have electricity.

According to Ashley, the church on Dew Mills Road had been around for at least 100 years, although it was currently not being used for services.

Fire crews got the call the church was burning around 10 a.m. Thursday. Units from Wayne County and Jones County responded to the blaze.

Firefighters reported that flames were visible from the rear of the building by the time they arrived. The blaze soon engulfed the entire structure, which was destroyed before the flames could be extinguished.

Ashley said the arson is still under investigation.

