Sheriff: Arson cause of fire that destroyed Wayne Co. church

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson.More >>
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said investigators in his department have determined the fire that destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church was arson.More >>
Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot.More >>
Black History Month kicks off in February and the City of Hattiesburg has several events planned throughout the month, including a celebration of soul food that will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the train depot.More >>
People living in one part of Hattiesburg could be seeing discolored water and rust coming out of their faucets.More >>
People living in one part of Hattiesburg could be seeing discolored water and rust coming out of their faucets.More >>