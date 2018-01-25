Fire destroys church in Wayne County

The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. (Photo source: WDAM)

A fire destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church on Dew Mills Road in Wayne County Thursday morning.

On arrival, firefighters report that flames were visible from the rear of the building. The blaze soon engulfed the entire structure, which was destroyed before it could be extinguished.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

