Fire destroys church in Wayne County

In the last five years, there have been more than 800 weapons reported stolen in the City of Hattiesburg. Some of those weapons have been linked to murders and other violent crimes in the Hub City, as well as other places around the country. “A criminal thinks very maliciously, and they don’t want something that will tie them back to a crime,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore. “So of course, they are going to take the opportunity to steal...More >>
Law enforcement from several counties in the Pine Belt came together at the Columbia Police Department to discuss and compare recent unsolved armed robberies. Representatives from Marion, Jones, Lawrence, Pike, Simpson, and Jeff-Davis county attended the meeting. Captain Rita Pickering with the Columbia Police Department says she feels that several of the crimes are possibly related.More >>
A Hattiesburg veteran who flew military transports for more than 20 years celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday at Forrest General Hospital's LiveWell Center.More >>
The Department of Justice is warning Republicans against releasing a memo that may show abuses of surveillance powers. The memo purportedly deals with Justice Department surveillance activities in the Russia investigation. The DOJ said releasing it would be reckless. Meanwhile, Democrats are countering with their own memo, claiming the GOP memo is misleading. 4th District Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo said the public should see the memo and s...More >>
