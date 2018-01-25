Law enforcement in Pine Belt come together to solve recent armed robberies

Law enforcement from several counties in the Pine Belt came together at the Columbia Police Department to discuss and compare recent unsolved armed robberies.

Representatives from Marion, Jones, Lawrence, Pike, Simpson and Jefferson Davis county attended the meeting.

Captain Rita Pickering with the Columbia Police Department said she feels that several of the crimes are possibly related.

“We might find out by putting our heads together that we may have some of the same suspects," Pickering said. "I do not think that it’s just one or two suspects that’s committing these robberies.”

Darrell Perkins, representing District Attorney 15th Circuit Court Hal Kittrell’s office, said that if all law enforcement agencies can put their information together, they may be able to find a lead.

“Criminals, they really don’t have boundaries,” Perkins said. “They travel from county to county.”

Investigators compared notes, videos and evidence from recent robberies. Several of the investigators said many of the crimes shares many similarities.

Crimestoppers is asking anyone with any information on an armed robbery in their area to please contact local law enforcement or Crimestoppers at 601-582-7867.

Investigators said there is a reward for anyone who calls in a tip that leads to an arrest.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.