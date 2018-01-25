Hattiesburg mayor swears in two transfers for HPD

Gandy grew up in Hattiesburg and is a transfer from the Lamar County Sheriff's Department where he served as a part-time deputy. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker swore in two lateral transfers to the Hattiesburg Police Department on Thursday morning.

The two officers, Joshua Gandy and Dawn Garcia, were added to the ranks during a ceremony at City Hall. The two additions bring the total number of officers at HPD to 95.

Gandy grew up in Hattiesburg and is a transfer from the Lamar County Sheriff's Department where he served as a part-time deputy. Garcia is from Brooklyn and is transferring from the Forrest General Hospital Police Department.

“A goal of mine and Chief Parker’s is to get our officer numbers up to 107 by the end of the year. This will allow us better capacity to be in our community more, be in neighborhoods to build relationships, and to prevent crime,” Barker said. “It’s a goal we fully intend to make a reality; and with the addition of Officers Gandy and Garcia, we get the opportunity to take steps to achieve that goal.”

