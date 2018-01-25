Funeral arrangements set for local civil rights leader

Hattiesburg native & civil rights activist Peggy Jean Connor; Photo Source: University of Southern Mississippi (McCain Library and Archives)

Funeral arrangements have been set for a longtime Pine Belt civil rights leader.

Peggy Jean Connor, a Hattiesburg resident who played a key role in the civil rights movement in Mississippi, passed away on January 13th.

Connor was state executive secretary of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP) and treasurer of the COFO Hattiesburg Project.

Funeral services for Connor will be held at Zion Chapel AME on Saturday January 27th at 1:00 p.m. The church is located on 621 New Orleans Street in Hattiesburg.