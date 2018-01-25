Marine Corps vet celebrates 100th birthday at FGH's LiveWell Center

A Hattiesburg veteran who flew military transports for more than 20 years celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday at Forrest General Hospital's LiveWell Center. Henry Pope Huff, Sr. was born on Jan. 25, 1918 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1941-1964. He is a frequent visitor to the LiveWell facility, so staff and therapists there decided to throw a party for him. Among those attending were members of the local Marine Corps League and 4th District Mississippi Congre...More >>
For many people, they prefer the old-fashioned way of going to a tax agency but over the recent years online tax agencies have become the new thing. Tax specialist Cynthia Holland owner of Holland’s Tax Service tells me why she recommends doing it the old-fashioned way. “We see a lot of is [people] being directed to the wrong [tax providers] and someone targets [people] on phishing scams targeting all of their information,” says Holland. Holland says that when doin...More >>
