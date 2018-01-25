Jones County Sheriff's Dept. investigating school burglary

The Jones County Sheriff's Department are investigating a school burglary that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to a call concerning a possible burglary at the South Jones Middle and South Jones High Schools.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered several office doors heavily damaged.

It has not been confirmed if there was anything stolen from the properties.

Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge says they are in the early stages of this investigation, but have some leads.

If the public has any information on the investigation, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601)-425-3147. Your name will be kept confidential.

