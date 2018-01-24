Tax season filing choices

Many people prefer filing their income taxes by going to a tax agency, but online tax agencies have become the new thing. Tax specialist Cynthia Holland, owner of Holland’s Tax Service, tells me why she recommends actually coming in to a tax agency.

“We see a lot of is [people] being directed to the wrong [tax providers] and someone targets [people] on phishing scams targeting all of their information,” Holland said.

Holland said that when doing your taxes online, you need to be aware of scams. According to the IRS, with the new tax season underway, cybercriminals are hard at work waiting to steal your money.

“A lot of people will take that information of you and your children and go file falsified tax returns in your name to get a big refund back,” she said.

Holland said you also need to pay attention to advertisement if you're a first-time tax-filer.

“Things that always say free is not always as free as they say, because it might be free for the E-Z but then you got to pay 50 to 100 bucks to do an out-of-state or your state,” Holland said.

While Holland believes that you need to be careful when filing your taxes online, she also said that you need to be careful with whom you decide to file with if you prefer doing it in person.

“We are seeing a lot of phishing schemes,” said Holland. “People's identity stolen from people saying they’ll do taxes. [People] end up learning later that they really stole a lot of their refund.”

Whether you prefer filing online or in-person, Holland said that you should always consult a with a professional first to make sure everything's correct.

“Just ask all the right questions. If you want your tax return done call and find out. Go to the office and visit. See if someone can answer your questions for you,” she said.

Holland also wants consumers to know that if you decide to go to a tax agency, always ask for every fee when you’re getting your taxes done so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

