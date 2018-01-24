Tax season filing choices - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Tax season filing choices

By Quametra Wilborn, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Many people prefer filing their income taxes by going to a tax agency, but online tax agencies have become the new thing. Tax specialist Cynthia Holland, owner of Holland’s Tax Service, tells me why she recommends actually coming in to a tax agency.

“We see a lot of is [people] being directed to the wrong [tax providers] and someone targets [people] on phishing scams targeting all of their information,” Holland said.

Holland said that when doing your taxes online, you need to be aware of scams. According to the IRS, with the new tax season underway, cybercriminals are hard at work waiting to steal your money.

“A lot of people will take that information of you and your children and go file falsified tax returns in your name to get a big refund back,” she said.

Holland said you also need to pay attention to advertisement if you're a first-time tax-filer.

“Things that always say free is not always as free as they say, because it might be free for the E-Z but then you got to pay 50 to 100 bucks to do an out-of-state or your state,” Holland said.

While Holland believes that you need to be careful when filing your taxes online, she also said that you need to be careful with whom you decide to file with if you prefer doing it in person.

“We are seeing a lot of phishing schemes,” said Holland. “People's identity stolen from people saying they’ll do taxes. [People] end up learning later that they really stole a lot of their refund.”

Whether you prefer filing online or in-person, Holland said that you should always consult a with a professional first to make sure everything's correct.

“Just ask all the right questions. If you want your tax return done call and find out. Go to the office and visit. See if someone can answer your questions for you,” she said.

Holland also wants consumers to know that if you decide to go to a tax agency, always ask for every fee when you’re getting your taxes done so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Columbia man charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old

    Columbia man charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:16 PM EST2018-01-25 23:16:16 GMT
    Nathan Lowery, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of statutory rape, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)Nathan Lowery, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of statutory rape, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
    A Columbia man is behind bars in Lamar County on a statutory rape charge. Nathan Lowery, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of statutory rape, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “It involved a 14-year-old girl that he met online,” said Rigel. “The incident that he was charged with happened in November, during the week of Thanksgiving, at her home in Lamar County.” Rigel said his bond was set at $15,000 during his init...More >>
    A Columbia man is behind bars in Lamar County on a statutory rape charge. Nathan Lowery, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of statutory rape, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “It involved a 14-year-old girl that he met online,” said Rigel. “The incident that he was charged with happened in November, during the week of Thanksgiving, at her home in Lamar County.” Rigel said his bond was set at $15,000 during his init...More >>

  • Fire destroys church in Wayne County

    Fire destroys church in Wayne County

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:05 PM EST2018-01-25 23:05:11 GMT
    The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. (Photo source: WDAM)The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. (Photo source: WDAM)
    A fire destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church on Dew Mills Road in Wayne County Thursday morning. The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. On arrival, firefighters report that flames were visible from the rear of the building. The blaze soon engulfed the entire structure, which was destroyed before it could be extinguished. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserve...More >>
    A fire destroyed Thompson Creek Baptist Church on Dew Mills Road in Wayne County Thursday morning. The call came in around 10:00 a.m. and units from around Wayne County and Jones County responded to the fire. On arrival, firefighters report that flames were visible from the rear of the building. The blaze soon engulfed the entire structure, which was destroyed before it could be extinguished. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserve...More >>

  • Hattiesburg mayor swears in two transfers for HPD

    Hattiesburg mayor swears in two transfers for HPD

    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-01-25 22:16:17 GMT
    “A goal of mine and Chief Parker’s is to get our officer numbers up to 107 by the end of the year." Barker said. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)“A goal of mine and Chief Parker’s is to get our officer numbers up to 107 by the end of the year." Barker said. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)
    Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker swore in two lateral transfers to the Hattiesburg Police Department on Thursday morning.  The two officers, Joshua Gandy and Dawn Garcia, were added to the ranks during a ceremony at City Hall. The two additions bring the total number of officers at HPD to 95.  Gandy grew up in Hattiesburg and is a transfer from the Lamar County Sheriff's Department where he served as a part-time deputy. Garcia is from Brooklyn and is transferring fr...More >>
    Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker swore in two lateral transfers to the Hattiesburg Police Department on Thursday morning.  The two officers, Joshua Gandy and Dawn Garcia, were added to the ranks during a ceremony at City Hall. The two additions bring the total number of officers at HPD to 95.  Gandy grew up in Hattiesburg and is a transfer from the Lamar County Sheriff's Department where he served as a part-time deputy. Garcia is from Brooklyn and is transferring fr...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly