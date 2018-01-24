Forrest County man killed in construction accident

The Covington County Sheriff's Dept. and at least one ambulance responded to the scene where multiple people were injured. (Photo source: RNN)

A Forrest County man was killed in a construction accident Wednesday evening.

David Chris Shows, 44, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital at 5:43 p.m. according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

Benedict added that Shows was helping drill under the road in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11, south of Interstate 59, when he was injured by a piece of machinery.

Benedict said that he was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries.

He said that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

