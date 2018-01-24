William Carey hosts annual Careers in Healthcare Symposium

Students attend the annual Careers in Healthcare symposium at William Carey University Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

Hundreds of Pine Belt high school students learned about jobs in the heatlh industry at William Carey University Wednesday.

They participated in an annual Careers in Healthcare Symposium.

About 250 students heard from professionals in various healthcare fields, including music therapy.

They also toured the College of Osteopathic Medicine and the School of Nursing.

The students came from nine different schools.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.