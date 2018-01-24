1,500th segment of SCRMC's HealthBreak to air in February

South Central Regional Medical Center has been sponsoring HealthBreak on WDAM for 28 years and nearly 1,500 segments.

MBC Media, of Nashville, has been shooting those segments since 1989, with the goal of providing the latest health information to viewers.

Wednesday, MBC Media and SCRMC celebrated their long partnership.

"The goal of HealthBreak has never waivered, never changed," said Chalayne Sayes, president of MBC Media. "It's always been to use local physicians, local experts, medical experts, to talk about changes in medicine, what's happening, what's new."

"The reach through y'all's television is really fantastic," said Thomas Dobbs, chief quality officer for South Central Regional Medical Center. "We hear feedback all the time from patients, from the community saying, 'hey, I saw that, I'm so glad to know about that.' This partnership has really been valuable."

The 1,500th segment of HealthBreak will focus on the subject of shoulder pain and will air on Feb. 5.

