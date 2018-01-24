Jasper man in jail after leading deputies on high-speed chase

A Bay Springs man was arrested Tuesday night, after allegedly taking authorities on a brief high speed chase and hitting a deputy with his car.

Sheriff Randy Johnson said everything began on highway 15 north of Bay Springs around 8:30 p.m.

He said a deputy tried to pull over Marcus Dewayne Strong, 34, for speeding, but Strong took off and ran his car into a ditch.

Johnson said Strong then backed into the deputy's car and struck him in the leg.

He then drove to his parents' house in Bay Springs, where he was taken into custody and charged with several offenses, including aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless driving.

The deputy had only minor injuries.

