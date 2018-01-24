Hattiesburg hosting open meetings on community development

A Forrest County man was killed in a construction accident Wednesday evening. David Chris Shows, 44, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital at 5:43 p.m. according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict. Benedict added that Shows was helping drill under the road in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11 when he was injured by a piece of machinery. Benedict said that he was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries. He said that the body wi...More >>
Hundreds of Pine Belt high school students learned about jobs in the heatlh industry at William Carey University Wednesday.More >>
South Central Regional Medical Center has been sponsoring HealthBreak on WDAM for 28 years and nearly 1,500 segments.More >>
A Bay Springs man is behind bars after allegedly taking authorities on a brief high speed chase and hitting a deputy with his car.More >>
