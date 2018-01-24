Hattiesburg hosting open meetings on community development

The City of Hattiesburg is hosting a series of public hearings to plan community development projects for the next five years.

The city is hosting the second of three meetings Wednesday night at Lake Terrace Convention Center. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The final meeting will be held Thursday at Thames Elementary School. That meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The city is required to hold these hearings every five years. The mission is to outline how the city wants to spend federal money to aid community development

“These public hearings are an excellent opportunity for our citizens to provide input on the front-end on what they believe should be our priorities, from housing rehabilitation to demolition activities to infrastructure projects, education initiatives or a host of other eligible projects,” said Andrew Ellard, director of Urban Development.

In addition to the public meetings, the city is also accepting written suggestions from the public. Written comments must be submitted by Friday.

For more information, please call 601-554-1006.

