Laurel Housing Authority receives major grant

The Laurel Housing Authority secured $488,000 in gr ant money from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas that will be used to make improvements to around 72 low-income homeowners in the city.



Housing Authority residents will soon receive information on the gr ant on how to apply for funding. Each homeowner selected will receive a maximum of around $7,000 and applications will be available starting February 1st at City Hall and at all LHA offices.



To be eligible, the house must be located within the city limits of Laurel, it must be occupied by the homeowner’s family, meet income criteria and the homeowner’s name must appear on the deed of trust.



The repairs funded by the gr ant will range from major rehabilitation work to installation of wheelchair ramps. The gr ant will also cover removal of mold, interior and exterior sealing, electrical and plumbing code compliance. It will allow replacing housing siding (including painting), doors and windows, roofs and shingles, gutters, bathroom and kitchen facilities.



Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the gr ant will go to help make necessary repairs to keep the homeowners safe, those who otherwise couldn’t afford having it done.



“Some of these houses have electrical problems that every time they turn on one appliance, it knocks another one off and these kinds of things are dangerous, they can start fires.” Magee said. “So, we were eager to partner with Laurel Housing Authority to bring some needed relief to at least seventy-two houses here in the city of Laurel.”



The gr ant is the largest the FHLB awarded in 2017.

