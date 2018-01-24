1 jailed in Lamar County drive-by shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 jailed in Lamar County drive-by shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Edwin Pittman III, 25, was arrested Tuesday, and charged with shooting into a dwelling, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana. Photo source: WDAM) Edwin Pittman III, 25, was arrested Tuesday, and charged with shooting into a dwelling, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana. Photo source: WDAM)
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Lamar County man is behind bars and facing charges linked to a drive-by shooting.

Edwin Pittman III, 25, was arrested Tuesday, and charged with shooting into a dwelling and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident happened just after midnight on January 15 at a trailer on Hagford Road.

Rigel said that witnesses were able to get a description of the car and passed it on to authorities.

“The witnesses were at the sheriff’s department today and were leaving and saw the vehicle and called law enforcement,” said Rigel. “Deputies got the vehicle in a traffic stop on Luther Lee Road.”

Rigel added that a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was found in the vehicle and that it matched the same caliber that was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Rigel said the investigation is still ongoing.

