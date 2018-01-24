Special Olympics athlete from Hattiesburg receives huge honor - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Special Olympics athlete from Hattiesburg receives huge honor

Maria LeJeune (Photo source: Special Olympics Mississippi) Maria LeJeune (Photo source: Special Olympics Mississippi)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Special Olympics athlete from right here in the Pine Belt is taking on a new role to teach her fellow athletes how to eat and train to win this year’s Summer Games.

Maria LeJeune, of Hattiesburg, was selected to represent Mississippi as a National Health Messenger for Special Olympics North America.

She is tasked with teaching Mississippi’s Special Olympics athletes how to eat and train for a healthier life. LeJeune spent time in Indianapolis, IN this month to learn about her new responsibilities.

According to Amber Hinz, area director for Special Olympics Mississippi’s Hub City Region, LeJeune was an obvious choice for the position.

“If you want to talk about someone who has matured and used Special Olympics to better herself in learning how to become more social and try new things, then Maria LeJeune is it,” said Hinz.

LeJeune isn’t the only athlete from Mississippi to be selected as a Health Messenger. Kisha Morgan, of Brandon, was also chosen for the honor last summer.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Man charged with attack on Laurel K-9

    Man charged with attack on Laurel K-9

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-24 23:26:45 GMT
    Police say the suspect shot at Johnny and was choking the dog when officers got behind the home. (Photo source: WDAM.)Police say the suspect shot at Johnny and was choking the dog when officers got behind the home. (Photo source: WDAM.)

    The Laurel Police Department is proud of one of it's four-legged officers after Johnny helped catch a criminal early Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

    The Laurel Police Department is proud of one of it's four-legged officers after Johnny helped catch a criminal early Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet

    Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:39 AM EST2018-01-23 16:39:39 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:21 PM EST2018-01-24 23:21:48 GMT

    Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet if they'll be boon to public health or liability.

    More >>

    Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet if they'll be boon to public health or liability.

    More >>

  • Education leaders react to Mississippi Career-Tech Scholars Program Act

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-24 22:15:25 GMT
    House Bill 405 passes the house. (Photo source: WDAM)House Bill 405 passes the house. (Photo source: WDAM)

    House Bill 405 or the “Mississippi Career-Tech Scholars Program Act” passed in the house this week, and will now head to the senate. 

    More >>

    House Bill 405 or the “Mississippi Career-Tech Scholars Program Act” passed in the house this week, and will now head to the senate. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly