Special Olympics athlete from Hattiesburg receives huge honor

A Special Olympics athlete from right here in the Pine Belt is taking on a new role to teach her fellow athletes how to eat and train to win this year’s Summer Games.

Maria LeJeune, of Hattiesburg, was selected to represent Mississippi as a National Health Messenger for Special Olympics North America.

A little #MondayMotivation from our 2017 #SOMS female athlete of the year, Maria LeJeune! She practiced her #Fit5 skills this weekend while training to become @SpecialOlympics Health Messenger! #inclusivehealth pic.twitter.com/xrHQiKW5ZV — SpecialOlympicsMS (@SpclOlympicsMS) January 22, 2018

She is tasked with teaching Mississippi’s Special Olympics athletes how to eat and train for a healthier life. LeJeune spent time in Indianapolis, IN this month to learn about her new responsibilities.

According to Amber Hinz, area director for Special Olympics Mississippi’s Hub City Region, LeJeune was an obvious choice for the position.

“If you want to talk about someone who has matured and used Special Olympics to better herself in learning how to become more social and try new things, then Maria LeJeune is it,” said Hinz.

LeJeune isn’t the only athlete from Mississippi to be selected as a Health Messenger. Kisha Morgan, of Brandon, was also chosen for the honor last summer.

