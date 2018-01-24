Ito Smith looks to make noise at Senior Bowl

Hundreds of NFL personnel were huddled inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Tuesday as the Reese’s Senior Bowl held its first practices ahead of Saturday’s all-star game. Former Golden Eagle running back Ito Smith represents Southern Miss in Mobile – the first USM player since Jamie Collins in 2012 to participate in the Senior Bowl.More >>
Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler has talked about how grateful he is for the players that committed to USM despite facing postseason bans and other obstacles due to NCAA sanctions inherited from the Donnie Tyndall campaign. Cortez Edwards is one of a handful of Golden Eagles that trusted in Sadler and Southern Miss.More >>
