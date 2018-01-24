Cortez Edwards leading USM in scoring

Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler has talked about how grateful he is for the players that committed to USM despite facing postseason bans and other obstacles due to NCAA sanctions inherited from the Donnie Tyndall campaign.

Cortez Edwards is one of a handful of Golden Eagles that trusted in Sadler and Southern Miss. The guard from Kissimmee, Florida received just one other scholarship offer coming out of high school – from the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Edwards chose the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss and is glad he did. The junior leads USM (11-10, 4-4 Conference USA) with 16.2 points per game. Edwards’ success this season is in part due to the additions of guards Dominic Magee and Tyree Griffin - whose presence allow Edwards to play off the ball more often.

"I think for the most part it's being a leader, whether that's a vocal leader or by example,” Edwards said. “And just playing off the ball a lot. It's a lot different, you don't have the ball in your hands. Sometimes I kind of get antsy but I'm getting used to it so it's good for me."

"He's a talented player but there's no question the greatest strength that Cortez has, he just understands how to play the game of basketball,” Sadler said. “That allows him to play at a level that he has this year. If you look back his freshman year, he did not play a whole lot. But he’s had to play every position pretty much. You can put him out there at any time and he’ll know anything that you’re doing so that allows him to play with confidence.”

