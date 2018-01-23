HPD rules pedestrian's death was accidental; no charges for driv - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD rules pedestrian's death was accidental; no charges for driver

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police believe the man who was found dead on the side of a roadway Tuesday night was accidentally hit by a vehicle.

HPD said the death is being ruled accidental at this time, and the driver who hit the man will not be facing charges.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as 61-year-old Richard Earl Smith, of Hattiesburg.

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Memphis Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a body on the side of the roadway, according to Hattiesburg police Capt. Branden McLemore. 

McLemore said Smith was dead when emergency officials arrived on scene. The death was investigated by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

