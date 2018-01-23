HPD rules pedestrian's death was accidental; no charges for driver

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Memphis Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a body on the side of the roadway. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police believe the man who was found dead on the side of a roadway Tuesday night was accidentally hit by a vehicle.

HPD said the death is being ruled accidental at this time, and the driver who hit the man will not be facing charges.

Death investigation being ruled as an accident at this time. Richard Earl Smith was struck by a vehicle, and per HPD driver is not facing charges, being viewed as accident at this time. pic.twitter.com/nDDp0hgQgR — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 24, 2018

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as 61-year-old Richard Earl Smith, of Hattiesburg.

#breaking: Victim in the Tuesday night death investigation identified as Richard Earl Smith, 61, of Hattiesburg. Cause of death still pending autopsy per coroner’s office. pic.twitter.com/Xdpberidyo — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 24, 2018

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Memphis Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a body on the side of the roadway, according to Hattiesburg police Capt. Branden McLemore.

McLemore said Smith was dead when emergency officials arrived on scene. The death was investigated by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.