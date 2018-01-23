Death investigation underway after body found roadside in downtown Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found on a road in downtown Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on a road in downtown Hattiesburg.

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 7th and Memphis Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a deceased person on side of the roadway, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

McLemore said the male victim was deceased when emergency officials arrived on scene.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy, and the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7807.

