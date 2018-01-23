Wildfire burns 7 acres of forest in Lamar County

7 acres of forest were burned in the fire. (Photo source: WDAM)

Pine Ridge Fire Department responded to a Lamar County wildfire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call around 4:30 p.m., according to fire chief Andrew Pylant. Seven acres of forest burned in the fire and it the cause is unknown.

The fire burned near two homes, but the homes were not damaged. The fire is still burning, though under control.

