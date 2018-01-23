PHOTOS: Jones County damage from EF-1 tornado

The storm damaged one home and two outbuildings (Photo soure: WDAM)

Monday's tornado that passed through Covington County and touched down in NW Jones County at approximately 10 a.m. was determines to be an EF1 tornado, according to the National Weather Service assessment team

Jones County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Rodney Parker said the storm damaged one home and two outbuildings.

A woman and her two children were in a mobile home that was picked up off it’s supports and moved nearly eight feet from its original location.

This was minutes after an EF-1 touched down in Covington county.

The mobile home was a total loss as were two sheds and a barn.

