MDOT repairing minor road issues caused by cold weather

An internet provider is giving Hattiesburg businesses a chance to be on the cutting edge of broadband technology.More >>
A new brewpub could be heading to Hattiesburg and city leaders are "hoppy" about it. Hattiesburg City Council voted unanimously to approve rezoning of an empty building on West 4th Street and Meadow Lane Drive from multi-family residential and professional business to community business. That means the developer who purchased the building can move forward with plans to put a brewpub in the 90-year-old building. "I happen to be a the planning commission and...More >>
