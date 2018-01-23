MDOT repairing minor road issues caused by cold weather

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working this week to repair minor cracks and other issues on the highway caused by the winter storm last week.

“A lot of times when these things happen, there will be water precipitation that will get under the road surface in between small cracks and things," Public Information Officer Jas N Smith said. "When it freezes that water of course expands, and we will have cracks and small potholes as people drive over them."

As soon as the ice melted, crews went to work to fix those problems.

"So right now, our crews are out just addressing those as they find them,” Smith said.

To report any issues with the roadways you can contact MDOT by visiting their website at GoMDOT.com.

