C Spire hosting rescheduled broadband luncheon Friday

C Spire will host a broadband internet luncheon for business at the Lake Terrace Convention Center on Jan. 26.

An internet provider is giving Hattiesburg businesses a chance to be on the cutting edge of broadband technology.

C Spire is inviting hundreds of local businessmen to a luncheon on Friday to learn about getting Gigabit speed internet access.

It will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

It is part of a plan by the company to expand wireless, fiber-based internet to 270,000 homes and businesses in the state.

"You don't have to think about your services being pushed over regular cable services, everything is going to be built underground," said Reginald Townsend, market manager for C Spire's Highway 49 location in Hattiesburg. "So that way, it's going to get to you a lot quicker. If there is a tornado that's coming through, everything being underground is a better choice."

To attend the event, you have to register by Thursday, Jan. 25 online at cspire.com.

An earlier luncheon scheduled for early December was postponed because of bad weather.

