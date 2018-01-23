2 jailed after domestic dispute leads to apartment fire in Lamar County

An internet provider is giving Hattiesburg businesses a chance to be on the cutting edge of broadband technology.More >>
An internet provider is giving Hattiesburg businesses a chance to be on the cutting edge of broadband technology.More >>
A group that helps Mississippi National Guard soldiers and other troops who were wounded in combat received $5,000 Tuesday from an annual veterans gathering held last November in Columbia. The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show, which was held at the Columbia Water Park on Nov. 11. The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi hosts a golf tournament at Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis each year to benefit wounded soldi...More >>
A group that helps Mississippi National Guard soldiers and other troops who were wounded in combat received $5,000 Tuesday from an annual veterans gathering held last November in Columbia. The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show, which was held at the Columbia Water Park on Nov. 11. The Wounded Minutemen of MisMore >>
Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg will not receive any of an insurance settlement following February 2013's EF-4 tornado that damaged buildings on the property.More >>
Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg will not receive any of an insurance settlement following February 2013's EF-4 tornado that damaged buildings on the property.More >>
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley. After a six-day trial, in September 2016, Fairley was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and two counts of receiving, retaining, concealing or converting money that belonged to the government, all relating to the government agency of Housing and Ur...More >>
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley. After a six-day trial, in September 2016, Fairley was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and two counts of receiving, retaining, concealing or converting money that belonged to the government, all relating to the government agency of Housing and Ur...More >>