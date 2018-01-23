2 jailed after domestic dispute leads to apartment fire in Lamar County

A domestic dispute in Lamar County between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to an apartment fire and both being charged. (Photo source: WDAM)

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, deputies responded to an apartment on Getaway Lane, off West Hill Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute.

“Both parties involved actually called 911 saying there was a domestic disturbance and a fire at the apartment,” Rigel said.

When Rigel's deputies arrived at the scene, both the man and woman were taken into custody.

Octavea Swails, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of arson.

Myron Brown, 39, was arrested on an outstanding domestic warrant connected to Swails, according to Rigel.

“It appears that she (Swails) doused the apartment and him (Brown) with lighter fluid,” said Rigel. “We found remains of the lighter fluid and a lighter, and that’s why she was charged with arson.”

Rigel said that his injuries were not life threatening, and the investigation is still ongoing.

